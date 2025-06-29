Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Chicago Sky

Angel Reese extends double-double streak with season-high 24 points in Sky's win over Sparks

Reese, who has at least 16 rebounds in the last four games, has 36 double-doubles over her first 50 career games

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Chicago Sky got back to winning on Sunday, and Angel Reese’s big day on both sides of the ball was a main reason behind the 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. 

Reese was close to a triple-double after tallying 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists over her 38 minutes on the court for Chicago. 

Reese was leading the WNBA in rebounds entering this game (12.3), and she notched another game of at least 16 rebounds, marking four straight games doing so. 

Angel Reese reacts on court

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after a basket in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

This is also Reese’s fourth straight double-double and her 36th in her first 50 career games. 

It was a season high with 24 points due to an efficient day shooting, as Reese went 10-of-19 from the field, while knocking down all four of her free throw attempts. Then, on the defensive end, Reese added two blocks and one steal for the Sky.

SKY'S ANGEL REESE, SPARKS' RICKEA JACKSON GET INTO SHOVING MATCH DURING GAME

But it wasn’t just Reese putting in work in this high-scoring game. Guard Ariel Atkins went 7-of-12 from the field to add 20 points, while Rachel Banham (13 points, four assists) and Elizabeth Williams (12 points, nine rebounds, three steals) also handled business among the starting five. 

Angel Reese drives to basket

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) is fouled by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

Off the bench, Kia Nurse knocked down three three-point attempts to add to her 14 points. 

For the Sparks, star point guard Kelsey Plum struggled from the field, though she was cashing in from the charity stripe, going 12-for-12 there. 

However, she went 4-of-16 shooting, including 2-of-9 from three-point land for 22 points. She had seven assists and five rebounds as well. 

Angel Reese reacts on court

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being called for a technical foul in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

Dearica Hamby added a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Azura Stevens collected 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.