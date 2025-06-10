LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum 'very ‘frustrated' with WNBA officiating after team's overtime loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Golden State Valkyries, a franchise playing in its inaugural season, outlasted the Los Angeles Sparks in a hard-fought overtime victory in Los Angeles on Monday.

Kelsey Plum was on the court for 41 minutes and finished the 89-81 overtime loss with a team-high 24 points. Despite playing the majority of the game, Plum ended the contest with just six free throw attempts.

In the postgame press conference, a visibly agitated Plum pointed out the way referees called the game.

She suggested that the referees missed multiple foul calls. Plum's angst seemed to be further exacerbated by her assertion that her tendency to go to the basket should warrant more whistles in her favor.

"And I'm going to get fined for saying this, but like I drive (to the basket) more than anyone in the league, so to shoot six free throws is f-----g absurd," the two-time WNBA champion said. "And I got scratches on my face, I've got scratches on my body and these guards on these other team get these ticky tack fouls and I'm sick of it. I get fouled like that every possession."

An admittedly "very frustrated" Plum added that she "talk(s) to the refs nice" and says a prayer "before the game."

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts' sentiments were largely in line with the team's star player. "Opposing teams are being allowed to defend her with excessive contact… we’ve got to talk to the league about that, but it isn’t right."

Plum then jokingly said she would "cover" her coach's fine, if the league decided to issue one.

Monday's loss dropped the Sparks record to 3-7. Plum will face her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, on Wednesday as the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup continues. Plum won two WNBA championships during her eight-year run with the franchise.

