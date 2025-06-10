Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Sparks

LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum 'very ‘frustrated' with WNBA officiating after team's overtime loss

Plum attempted six free throws during the Sparks' loss to the Golden State Valkyries

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Golden State Valkyries, a franchise playing in its inaugural season, outlasted the Los Angeles Sparks in a hard-fought overtime victory in Los Angeles on Monday.

Kelsey Plum was on the court for 41 minutes and finished the 89-81 overtime loss with a team-high 24 points. Despite playing the majority of the game, Plum ended the contest with just six free throw attempts.

In the postgame press conference, a visibly agitated Plum pointed out the way referees called the game.

Kelsey Plum reacts

Jun. 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts at the end of the first half against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

She suggested that the referees missed multiple foul calls. Plum's angst seemed to be further exacerbated by her assertion that her tendency to go to the basket should warrant more whistles in her favor.

"And I'm going to get fined for saying this, but like I drive (to the basket) more than anyone in the league, so to shoot six free throws is f-----g absurd," the two-time WNBA champion said. "And I got scratches on my face, I've got scratches on my body and these guards on these other team get these ticky tack fouls and I'm sick of it. I get fouled like that every possession."

Kelsey Plum drives to the basket

May 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots the ball against Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

An admittedly "very frustrated" Plum added that she "talk(s) to the refs nice" and says a prayer "before the game."

Kelsey Plum dribbles

May 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles the ball during the game against the Chicago Sky at Crypto.com Arena. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts' sentiments were largely in line with the team's star player. "Opposing teams are being allowed to defend her with excessive contact… we’ve got to talk to the league about that, but it isn’t right."

Plum then jokingly said she would "cover" her coach's fine, if the league decided to issue one.

Monday's loss dropped the Sparks record to 3-7. Plum will face her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, on Wednesday as the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup continues. Plum won two WNBA championships during her eight-year run with the franchise.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.