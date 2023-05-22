Expand / Collapse search
Andy Murray becomes latest Grand Slam champ to withdraw from French Open

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the French Open last week

By Paulina Dedaj
Andy Murray became the latest big name to withdraw from the French Open, with many reports saying the three-time Grand Slam champion is instead turning his attention towards the grass court season. 

The decision was announced by tournament organizers on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. 

Andy Murray celebrates winning the second round of the Australian Open

Andy Murray of the United Kingdom celebrates after winning his match in Round 1 of the 2023 Australian Open on January 17 2023, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.  (Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Murray, 36, has reached the finals at Roland Garros just once in his career when he lost to Novak Djokovic in 2016. 

According to multiple reports, Murray is skipping the tournament to prioritize Wimbledon where he won in 2013 and 2016. 

Murray’s withdrawal follows the news that Rafael Nadal, a record 14-time winner at the French Open, will also miss the tournament. 

Andy Murray at the French Open in 2020

Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court at the end of the men's singles first round tennis match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka on Day 1 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on September 27, 2020.  (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

He announced at a press conference last week that he would be taking time away from the sport altogether, in hopes of healing a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him for most of the year. 

"I need to stop, I need to stop for a while," Nadal continued. "I don’t know when I’m going to be able to come back to the practice court. But I’m going to stop for a while, maybe two months, maybe one month and a half, maybe three months, maybe four months – I don’t know." 

The admission that he has no set timetable for a return, means Nadal could also miss Wimbledon in July. Nadal also announced that next year would likely be his final year playing on the ATP Tour. 

Rafael Nadal exits the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal acknowledges the spectators after the men's singles 2nd round match against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Bai Xuefei/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios will also be absent from the French Open after his agent revealed that an injury he sustained during an armed car robbery at his home earlier this month has not healed properly.  

"We don't know when it happened, but it's quite a large laceration. The location of the wound, it's been open for almost a week and a half now. It's not healing correctly and he can't put in the work on court, so he's been off court for almost two weeks now," his agent told The Canberra Times.

Kyrgios is likely eyeing a return before the start of the grass court season. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

