Andy Murray becomes latest Grand Slam champ to withdraw from French Open

Andy Murray became the latest big name to withdraw from the French Open, with many reports saying the three-time Grand Slam champion is instead turning his attention towards the grass court season.

The decision was announced by tournament organizers on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Murray, 36, has reached the finals at Roland Garros just once in his career when he lost to Novak Djokovic in 2016.

RAFAEL NADAL WITHDRAWS FROM FRENCH OPEN, SAYS 2024 WILL LIKELY BE FINAL SEASON ON ATP TOUR

According to multiple reports, Murray is skipping the tournament to prioritize Wimbledon where he won in 2013 and 2016.

Murray’s withdrawal follows the news that Rafael Nadal, a record 14-time winner at the French Open, will also miss the tournament.

He announced at a press conference last week that he would be taking time away from the sport altogether, in hopes of healing a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him for most of the year.

"I need to stop, I need to stop for a while," Nadal continued. "I don’t know when I’m going to be able to come back to the practice court. But I’m going to stop for a while, maybe two months, maybe one month and a half, maybe three months, maybe four months – I don’t know."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The admission that he has no set timetable for a return, means Nadal could also miss Wimbledon in July. Nadal also announced that next year would likely be his final year playing on the ATP Tour.

Nick Kyrgios will also be absent from the French Open after his agent revealed that an injury he sustained during an armed car robbery at his home earlier this month has not healed properly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don't know when it happened, but it's quite a large laceration. The location of the wound, it's been open for almost a week and a half now. It's not healing correctly and he can't put in the work on court, so he's been off court for almost two weeks now," his agent told The Canberra Times.

Kyrgios is likely eyeing a return before the start of the grass court season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.