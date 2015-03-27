Andre Roberson has 17 points and 20 rebounds, Colorado holds off Fresno State for 50-43 win

Andre Roberson scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as Colorado beat Fresno State 50-43 on Wednesday night for its first road win.

Askia Booker added 14 points and Josh Scott had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes (8-2), who were coming off a 36-point loss at No. 9 Kansas.

Colorado nearly squandered a nine-point lead in the final 7:26, letting the Bulldogs get to within 45-43, before Roberson made consecutive free throws with 17.2 seconds left.

Kevin Foster led Fresno State (5-5) with eight points and eight rebounds.