Amy Scullion changes her mind, will return to play Ohio State hoops while in medical school

Amy Scullion had already graduated and been accepted into Ohio State's medical school. She figured she'd played her final basketball game for the Buckeyes last February.

But now she's back.

Scullion will balance her challenging medical-school schedule with the Buckeyes' practice and game schedule this season. A starter a year ago, she's returning for her final season of eligibility to a team that is short-handed because one player was kicked off the team and three others sustained season-ending knee injuries in the preseason.

The Buckeyes open the season on Friday night at Virginia.

She'll miss some workouts, games and road trips along the way, but has been practicing with coach Kevin McGuff's team this week.