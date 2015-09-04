Alshon Jeffery spotted at preseason game; no update on injured calf

The Chicago Bears have been without top wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who's dealing with a calf injury, since mid-August. Jeffery was spotted in street clothes at the Bears-Browns preseason game on Thursday night, but Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune said the receiver only had a light catch during pregame warmups -- no running.

This only fuels speculation that Jeffery will not be 100 percent to start the regular season. Bears head coach John Fox has classified the injury as "day-to-day" for three weeks now, per the Chicago Tribune. It's a measure he has used so as not to give opponents a competitive advantage, according to Zach Zaidman of the Bears Radio Network.

The Bears are already without fellow wideout Kevin White, the seventh-overall pick in this year's draft, so they absolutely need Jeffery to come back at full strength. Without him and White, the team is seriously lacking a respectable receiving threat on the outside the numbers.

