World Cup champ Allie Long receives new key to New York City after first one was stolen

Allie Long, a member of the U.S. women’s soccer team who won the World Cup earlier this month, received a new key to New York City on Tuesday after her original one was stolen.

Long was with her team in Los Angeles last week attending the ESPY Awards and the next day she tweeted that someone had stolen the key she had received from Mayor Bill de Blasio hours prior. She also said the person stole cash and her wedding ring.

WORLD CUP CHAMP ALLIE LONG'S LA HOTEL ROOM BURGLARIZED, THIEF STEALS KEY TO NYC

Police told the Los Angeles Times that someone entered the unlocked hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton while Long was attending the awards show between 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Long received the new key during an appearance on the CBS Sports Network.

“Thank you so much. I appreciate it. It makes me so happy,” Long said. “I opened it, and when it was missing, I was like… where is it?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No suspect had been identified and no arrests had have been made.