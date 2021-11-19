Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy faces 2 felonies in alleged assault, ordered to surrender passport

Zac Stacy appeared in front of a Florida judge on Friday, hours after he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief in the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend.

The former NFL running back surrendered to police in Orlando on Thursday after it was thought he may have fled the state following the alleged assault of Kristin Evans over the weekend. The brutal attack was caught on camera and showed Stacy allegedly beating Evans.

The judge ordered Stacy to surrender his passport or else he would have to stay behind bars. He told the judge his passport was in his car in Tennessee, according to TMZ Sports. The former NFL player and his attorney told the judge a friend may be able to access it and mail it down to Florida but it may not come until the weekend. Once the passport is surrendered, he will have to post $10,150 bond.

Both charges Stacy is facing are felonies and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Stacy, 30, appeared to beat his girlfriend in an incident at their home over the weekend. The video appeared to show Stacy throwing the woman into a television stand and hitting her, according to TMZ Sports. The gossip site, citing a restraining order application, reported that the woman said he punched her several times in the head.

Oakland, Florida, police said responding officers were at the scene "within two minutes" and Stacy had fled the scene.

Kristin Evans, the woman allegedly in the chilling video, applauded the arrest on Instagram.

"Personally I feel like the state should have several more charges, but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!! We are halfway there," she wrote.

"CONVICTION & SENTENCING NEXT!!"

In the video, the woman can be heard begging for him to stop while a 5-month-old looks on while seated on the couch. At one point, the woman can be seen being body-slammed into one of the baby’s bouncy seats.

Evans told FOX35 Orlando she thinks Stacy "feels justified in his actions."