Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell lift Fever to tough win over Dream

Caitlin Clark had 7 points, 7 turnovers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Rachel Nichols on Caitlin Clark: 'US Women's team is hardest to make in all of sports' Video

Rachel Nichols on Caitlin Clark: 'US Women's team is hardest to make in all of sports'

Rachel Nichols joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Caitlin Clark being snubbed from the Olympics team.

The Indiana Fever held on to defeat the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night, 91-84, behind solid performances from Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Despite the Fever being up 18 points at one point, the Dream made a vigorous comeback in the fourth quarter behind a few Rhyne Howard 3-pointers. Atlanta was up 82-81 with 3:11 remaining but only scored two points the rest of the way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aliyah Boston drives on Tina Charles

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) rushes in for a layup against Atlanta Dream center Tina Charles (31) on June 13, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Hollars/IndyStar/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Boston, the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, had her best game of the season. She finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Mitchell added 24 points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals along with three 3-pointers.

Caitlin Clark had a quiet night for the Fever. She finished with seven points and was 3-for-11 from the field. She had seven turnovers as well.

Howard led Atlanta with 26 points. She made six 3-pointers, nearly tying the WNBA record with seven. She was also 7-for-15 overall from the field and added two rebounds and two steals.

Rhyne Howard vs Fever

Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream handles the ball during the game against the Indiana Fever on June 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

CAITLIN CLARK UNBOTHERED BY PEOPLE USING HER NAME IN CULTURE WARS: 'BASKETBALL'S MY JOB'

Atlanta forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists in the game.

The Fever moved to 4-10 on the season and have now won three of their last five games with a contentious meeting against the Chicago Sky set for Sunday at noon ET.

Caitlin Clark fends off Dream player

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever dribbles to the basket against Nia Coffey of the Atlanta Dream during the second half, June 13, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dream fall to 5-6 and have lost four of their last five. Atlanta plays the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.