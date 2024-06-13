Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell lift Fever to tough win over Dream

The Indiana Fever held on to defeat the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night, 91-84, behind solid performances from Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Despite the Fever being up 18 points at one point, the Dream made a vigorous comeback in the fourth quarter behind a few Rhyne Howard 3-pointers. Atlanta was up 82-81 with 3:11 remaining but only scored two points the rest of the way.

Boston, the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, had her best game of the season. She finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Mitchell added 24 points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals along with three 3-pointers.

Caitlin Clark had a quiet night for the Fever. She finished with seven points and was 3-for-11 from the field. She had seven turnovers as well.

Howard led Atlanta with 26 points. She made six 3-pointers, nearly tying the WNBA record with seven. She was also 7-for-15 overall from the field and added two rebounds and two steals.

Atlanta forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists in the game.

The Fever moved to 4-10 on the season and have now won three of their last five games with a contentious meeting against the Chicago Sky set for Sunday at noon ET.

The Dream fall to 5-6 and have lost four of their last five. Atlanta plays the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.