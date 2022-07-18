Alexander Bublik gives 'honest' speech after losing Hall of Fame Open: 'Put your whole prize money on red'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis player Maxime Cressy picked up his first career ATP title with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.

While Cressy won the match, Bublik had an interesting way of congratulating him for winning the Hall of Fame Open.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Well, there’s not much to say to be honest with you. I’m very upset. I would like to congratulate Max for his title. Put your whole prize money on red. You're going to win big time," Bublik said.

Cressy overcame a rough start that saw him get 42% of his first serves in the opening set. He was propelled to his third ATP final with a win Saturday over John Isner.

"It’s an incredible feeling winning my first title," Cressy said.

ROGER FEDERER OUT OF ATP RANKINGS FOR FIRST TIME IN 25 YEARS

Bublik was a runner-up in 2019 in the tournament. Hall CEO Todd Martin told Bublik over the microphone during the on-court ceremony to try again next year.

"Come back. The third time is going to absolutely be a charm," Martin said.

Bublik, in his chair, shook his head "no." He fell to 1-5 in ATP finals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hall of Fame Open is the only tournament in North America played on grass courts. The tournament is held in conjunction with the induction ceremonies into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Lleyton Hewitt, the Australian tennis great, was inducted into the Hall on Saturday.