Capitals clarify email announcing Alex Ovechkin’s final season was sent in error

The Washington Capitals went into damage control on Thursday after reports that an email to season ticket holders had been sent out informing them that the 2025-2026 NHL season would be the last for hockey great Alex Ovechkin.

Reports began circulating on social media Thursday afternoon that Ovechkin, who turns 40 in September, would be preparing for his final season in the league.

According to a report from thehockeywriters.com , an email was sent out Thursday that read, "OCTOBER – the start of Capitals hockey and Alex Ovechkin’s FINAL NHL SEASON."

Shortly after the report began spreading, the Capitals public relations team put out a statement clarifying that "no decision" regarding Ovechkin’s future has been made and that the email was sent out in mistake.

"No decision has been made on Alex Ovechkin’s future following the 2025-26 NHL season. An email was sent from an individual with the corporate sales department that mistakenly alluded to next year being Alex Ovechkin’s final year."

Questions about Ovechkin’s future followed his career goal-scoring record, which he set when he broke Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 895 in April. He enters the next season on the final year of his contract.

Earlier this month after the Capitals were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes, the Russian hockey star confirmed that he would at least be returning in the fall to play in what will be his 21st season in the NHL.

"I’m going to use those couple months (in the offseason) to rest, enjoy my life, then back to work," he said. "Me and (trainer Pavel Burlachenko are) going do our job to get ready for the season and just do my best."

Despite suffering a broken leg last season, Ovechkin returned to score 44 goals and break Gretzky’s record.

"I’m looking forward for next year," he added. "I’m going to try to do my best to play, and my team is going to help me, too. . . . I just want to come back next year and see the team who’s capable of winning the Stanley Cup."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.