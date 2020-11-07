Alabama's Trey Sanders recovering after car crash, Nick Saban says

Alabama running back Trey Sanders was involved in a car crash, coach Nick Saban said Friday.

Sanders, a redshirt freshman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was in stable condition, Saban said, according to Saturday Down South.

“Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries,” the legendary coach said. “We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information.”

Sanders was taken to the hospital via life flight, according to WMBB-TV.

Sanders is from Port St. Joe, Fla., and attended the IMG Academy before committing to Alabama. He received a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending injury.

This season, he made appearances in games against Missouri, Texas A&M and Tennessee. He’s recorded 134 rushing yards on 30 carries. He has one catch for negative-2 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown in his college career.

Alabama is one of the best teams in the nation. The Crimson Tide are the No. 2 team in college football, according to the latest Associated Press rankings.

The Crimson Tide is off this week but will face LSU next Saturday on the road.