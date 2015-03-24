Alabama players motivated by miserable ending to last season

next Image 1 of 2

Alabama players have a different motivation going into this season.

Instead of trying for a second or third straight national title, the Crimson Tide is seeking redemption from back-to-back losses.

Receiver Amari Cooper said Thursday at Southeastern Conference media days that this situation is much more motivating than trying to defend a title. Cooper says the rough finish "humbles you and it makes you hungry."

The Tide was once again declared the favorite in media voting at Southeastern Conference media days, and figures to again be one of the handful of preseason favorites nationally.

Alabama coach Nick Saban says the Tide's approach must be to "check your ego at the door."

He also says tailback Kenyan Drake and defensive lineman Jarran Reed are suspended from team activities after recent arrests.