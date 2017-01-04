AL-best Rangers lose 11-2 as Darvish struggles again vs A's
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Joey Wendle led off the game with his first major league homer for Oakland, Marcus Semien also went deep against Yu Darvish and the Athletics beat the AL-best Texas Rangers 11-2 on Saturday night.
Darvish (5-5) matched a career high by allowing seven runs while pitching only five innings. He struck out eight, but walked four batters - all of those runners scored.
Carlos Gomez homered for the Rangers (88-61), who began the day with a magic number of six for closing out Seattle in the AL West.
Raul Alcantara (1-1), among five A's pitchers to make their MLB debuts this season with a start, had three strikeouts without a walk. He pitched into the sixth, when he allowed a two-run homer to Gomez.
Danny Valencia added another three-run homer for the A's, his 17th, in the eighth off Dario Alvarez.