Air Force Falcons men's basketball team receives high-class service during timeout

The Air Force Falcons men’s basketball team blew the doors off UC Riverside on Tuesday night, 105-56.

While there was nothing out of the ordinary about their win to move to 7-7 on the year, college basketball insider Fran Fraschilla tweeted a video showing something peculiar on the Falcons’ sideline.

ROBINSON LEADS TAR HEELS AS WILLIAMS GETS WIN NO. 879

Air Force was in their huddle during a timeout when a waiter came over and handed the team cups of water on a silver platter. The person was dressed as if preparing for a Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve party.

Twitter users pointed out the person dressed to the nines was the Falcons’ athletic trainer Woody Graham. He began his career with Air Force in 2005. He had worked in the Continental Basketball Association and at Kansas State University before Air Force.

GONZAGA STAYS NO. 1 IN MEN'S AP TOP 25; OREGON INTO TOP 5

The Falcons won thanks to stellar performances from Ryan Swan and Caleb Morris. Swan had a game-high 25 points, four rebounds and three assists. Morris scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Highlanders received eight points from George Willborn III and Angus McWilliam.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Falcons play UNLV and UC Riverside takes on San Diego Christian on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.