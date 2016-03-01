Agent: K Crosby to avoid free agency, head back to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers have reached an agreement to bring back Mason Crosby, keeping the veteran kicker off the free agent market.

Crosby's agent Mike McCartney posted on Twitter that Crosby agreed to a four-year deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Crosby has mainly been a reliable specialist since the Packers took him in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL draft out of Colorado.

He hit 85 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2015, providing a security blanket for the struggling offense. Crosby didn't miss inside of 40 yards, and went 12 of 16 from 40 yards or more.

Defensive tackle B.J. Raji is among the Packers who could potentially hit free agency.

---

Online

AP Pro32 site: http://www.pro32.ap.org/