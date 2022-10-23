Aaron Rodgers struggles as Packers lose third straight game

A great era of Green Bay Packers football may be nearing an end.

Aaron Rodgers threw for just 201 yards in the Packers' 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

It was Green Bay's third loss in a row after they narrowly beat the New England Patriots with a field goal as time expired in overtime against third-string QB Bailey Zappe.

Rodgers and the Packers have had their fair share of drama over the last year and a half, and trading away Davante Adams seems like a much bigger loss than anyone could have imagined.

Allen Lazard was the Packers' leading receiver with six catches for 55 yards - running back Aaron Jones was second with his 53 yards on nine receptions.

The Packers were once again the favorites to win the NFC North, but now they sit at 3-4 with a matchup in Buffalo against the Bills next week.

Their schedule in the near future doesn't get much easier – four of their next five games are against teams currently over .500 (Bills, Cowboys, Titans, Eagles), and seven of their final 10 games are all against teams at or above that mark.

Washington entered the day at 2-4 with Taylor Heinecke at quarterback.

It's the first time Green Bay has lost three straight since 2018.