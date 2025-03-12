Aaron Rodgers spotted strolling on beach while NFL awaits free agent decision

The New York Jets officially made four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers a free agent when the new league year began on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

However, Rodgers has had the ability to talk to different teams to find his new home in the NFL for the 2025 season, which has led to reports and speculation from multiple fan bases about where he will end up.

While the free agency whirlwind has been going on, it appears Rodgers is at peace, enjoying time by himself soaking in the sun.

The Daily Mail posted a picture of Rodgers strolling on a beach somewhere, and he is looking off into the distance while seemingly listening to something in his earbuds.

Rodgers, wearing a backwards hat with a blanket wrapped around him, could be thinking about his next career step, which also includes a potential retirement.

That was the case two seasons ago when it was clear the Green Bay Packers were not going with him as their starting quarterback after 18 seasons with the franchise. Rodgers went on his infamous "darkness retreat," and emerged believing he still had something left to give and wanted a trade to the Jets.

The Packers obliged, trading Rodgers before the start of the 2023 season, but he only got to play four snaps with the franchise before tearing his Achilles in the Jets’ home opener. After recovery, the 2024 campaign did not go the way Rodgers would have like, finishing 5-12 over his 17 games.

Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 63.0% completion rate. Because of that production, while looking particularly more spry in the second half of the season, Rodgers is one of the most intriguing free agents on the market this offseason.

In turn, the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, two quarterback-needy teams, are reportedly the two teams Rodgers is considering. The Minnesota Vikings, which saw 2024 starter Sam Darnold leave in free agency for the Seattle Seahawks, are reportedly not a "primary option" for Rodgers.

Russell Wilson is the other quarterback on the market with Super Bowl pedigree, and reports indicate he is expected to visit with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, followed by the Giants on Friday.

It is unknown if Rodgers will be visiting with any teams, but he appears content with where he is at right now. The NFL will continue to wait to see what he decides to do.

