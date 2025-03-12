Brett Favre implores Aaron Rodgers to sign with one specific team: 'Good place to win'

Aaron Rodgers has just one more stop to complete the entire Brett Favre trifecta.

Like Favre, Rodgers spent roughly two decades with the Green Bay Packers before heading over to the New York Jets.

Favre spent one season with Gang Green before moving to the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons, and ironically enough, with Rodgers a free agent, that's exactly where Favre wants his successor to go.

"By all means, sign with them," Favre said on "The Will Cain Show" Tuesday. "They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position. They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that's a good place to win.

"Of course, you gotta play the Packers then."

Minnesota moved on from Sam Darnold, who reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $100 million with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week. Perhaps Darnold's performances in the Vikings' two most important games of the season cost him a lot of money.

The Vikings selected J.J. McCarthy with the 10th selection in last year's draft, but after he injured his knee, Darnold was automatically tabbed as the starter and revitalized his career.

However, reports are circulating that Rodgers and the Vikings have some mutual interests, even though McCarthy is slated to be ready for Week 1.

Rodgers' tenure with the Jets was an overall disappointment. The 2023 campaign was a zero after he ruptured his Achilles on just the fourth play of the season, and last season, despite Rodgers showing signs of his vintage self, the team went 5-12.

The new regime announced that they would be moving in a different direction earlier this offseason, and they recently agreed to bring in Justin Fields as their presumed starter.

Rodgers could join the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and his former teammate Aaron Jones after the Vikings went 14-3 last season, narrowly missing out on the NFC North title.

