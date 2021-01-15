Aaron Rodgers blasts politicians for breaking their own coronavirus rules, failing to get people enough help

Aaron Rodgers has a lot to focus on this weekend as the Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, but he had to get something off his chest first.

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Rodgers explained why he donated $500,000 to the Barstool Fund, which is aimed at helping small business owners who have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodgers gave his reasoning and blasted politicians for failing to speed up the process of getting people the help they need.

"It’s just an amazing deal what they’re doing. I mean to be able to not only change people’s lives and livelihoods but to do it in such a timely fashion … I mean the money is going out 24 to 72 hours and I think there was just such a need if you look around our environment today, it’s not like the government is really helping anybody out in a timely fashion," he said.

"I mean they took forever to figure out how to give $600 checks away and then you know may or may not get to 2,000 this point. That’s not life-changing money. What Dave [Portnoy] and his folks are doing with the Barstool Fund is life-changing money. It’s sustainability for these people and I think that’s the thing you gravitate towards the most is just not having a reliance on the government to help you out because it’s obviously shown that’s not going to be the way they’re going to do it."

"I mean they put these rules in place … they’re not even following their own rules," he added. "How many people have gotten caught? Don’t travel, don’t leave the state. Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate. Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed but I can send my kids to a private school in person. It’s like, I mean, for us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point."

Rodgers seemed to like the idea that the Barstool Fund was people helping people. Several restaurants have been funded thanks to the donations, which have totaled more than $25 million since launch.

He said the fund was a "call to action" for people who can donate.

Rodgers urged those who are really hurting to reach out. The Packers quarterback said there would be "some opportunities" in the near future to get some help.