Aaron Rodgers says Florida State got snubbed from College Football Playoff

Florida State has another supporter in its corner: Aaron Rodgers.

The Seminoles' punishment for winning the ACC and clinching a perfect 13-0 season was dropping from No. 4 to No. 5 in the rankings and missing out on the College Football Playoff.

The decision came with plenty of controversy, understandably so, as Texas took the No. 3 spot with their Big 12 title, and Alabama jumped to No. 4 after upsetting Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Plenty have come out in support of the now fifth-ranked Seminoles, and Rodgers on Tuesday put himself on that list.

"That was my team growing up. That was my team," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Rodgers' beef, though, isn't with Bama being in.

"I think they should have gotten in over Texas," he said.

Texas was the seventh ranked team in the country entering the Big 12 championship, where they were big favorites over Oklahoma State. They won, 49-21.

It also could be argued that even though Georgia lost, their 29-game winning streak prior to that still marks them as one of the best four teams in the country – but it is difficult to leave out the SEC champion.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and athletic director Michael Alford both eviscerated the committee for leaving them out.

"I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the game," Norvell said. "What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them.

"The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive, far-reaching and permanent. Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole," Alford said in his own statement. "The argument of whether a team is the 'most deserving OR best' is a false equivalence. It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff. The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are the epitome of a total TEAM. To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgievable (sic)."

Instead of competing for a national championship, the 13-0 Seminoles will face No. 6 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

