Florida State's Mike Norvell eviscerates CFP officials after snub: 'Disgusted and infuriated'

Florida State ran the table in 2023 but remained on the outside looking into the CFP

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell thought there was no conversation about whether the team would get into the College Football Playoff after Saturday’s ACC Championship win over Louisville. As it turned out Sunday, he was way wrong.

The College Football Playoff Committee chose to elevate Alabama to No. 4 and put Florida State at No. 5 after the Crimson Tide topped Georgia for the SEC Championship.

Mike Norvell points

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell points to a friend during the awards presentation after the ACC Football Championship Game against the Louisville Cardinals on Dec. 2, 2023, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Norvell released a scathing statement on the CFP Committee’s decision to snub them.

"I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the game," Norvell said.

"What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them.

Mike Norvell vs Gators

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Florida Gators on Nov. 25, 2023, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I don’t understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team."

Norvell’s sentiments were echoed even by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

Florida State will now take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

College Football Playoff Committee Chairman Boo Corrigan explained the decision on ESPN.

Jared Verse reacts

Jared Verse of the Florida State Seminoles reacts after a sack against the Louisville Cardinals during the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

"Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks," Corrigan said. "… We had eight really good teams this year, somewhat of a unique year in the last year of the four."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

