Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate Greg Jennings suggests Packers make QB change in favor of Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, and the disappointing season has some saying the team needs to make a change at quarterback.

Reigning back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has arguably played below his standards this season, which led to a former teammate calling for a benching in the near future.

On a recent episode of "The Carton Show," Greg Jennings suggested third-year QB Jordan Love should get an opportunity to start before the season becomes a complete loss.

"Of course," Jennings responded when asked whether the Packers should consider benching Rodgers.

The two-time Pro Bowler and current NFL analyst for FOX Sports said the change should happen in the near future because he believes the Packers need to find out what Love is capable of.

"Sooner rather than later. Look at their schedule. In the next three games, you've got the Cowboys coming in this week, you've got the Titans coming in a few days later and then you've got to go to Philly to face the Eagles. I believe if they lose two out of these three games, which they could lose all three, it's done. You've got to see what Jordan Love can do. You've got to give him an opportunity."

Earlier this week, Rodgers said he tunes out the criticism from "TV experts."

"Look, I’ve thrown touchdown passes many times. I don’t give a s--- what any of these experts on TV have to say," Rodgers said on his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"For somebody to play armchair quarterback, who doesn’t know what the hell play we’re running, or what’s going on, that’s fine. I don’t really give a s---, to be honest with you," he added.

Jennings is not the only former Packer who has suggested Rodgers be benched.

Hall of Fame safety LeRoy Butler has said if Green Bay loses the next three games, then Rodgers should sit on the bench.

"After that point, if you've lost those games, you've got to get Jordan Love in there at some point, because there's no playoffs," Butler said. "I mean, there's no playoffs, you're not in the playoffs. You have to find out at some point can Jordan Love play because you can't get rid of Aaron Rodgers because of his contract. But you can find a way to get Jordan Love some work to just kind of find out what you're going to have in a few years."

Rodgers has completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,091 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

He is coming off a three-interception game against the Detroit Lions. Green Bay fell to 3-6 on the season after the 15-9 loss to Detroit.

The Packers signed the ten-time Pro Bowler to a three-year, $150 million contract extension in March. Rodgers has a $58.3 million option bonus in 2023 that is fully guaranteed.

Love was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Utah State standout has played in eight games but has only been the starting quarterback in one of those contests.

The Packers have until May to exercise Love's fifth-year option for 2024, which would be worth nearly $20 million fully guaranteed.

The way Rodgers and Love's contracts are structured makes it difficult for both to be on Green Bay's roster in 2023.