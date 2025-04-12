Aaron Rodgers could have a new NFL team on his radar: report

As four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains in the free agency pool, another potential option may have opened up for him in the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints could be desperate for a veteran option at the position after news that Derek Carr’s 2025 season could be in jeopardy due to a shoulder injury.

NFL Network reports that surgery could be an option for Carr, which "threatens his availability for this season."

Injury was a theme in Carr’s second year in New Orleans last season, as he missed seven games last year due to a concussion and fractured hand.

Now, with his season in jeopardy, perhaps the Saints could tap into Rodgers to see if the Big Easy is somewhere he’d want to star next year.

"Expect to see a report, sooner [rather] than later, that the Saints have reached out," Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said on Friday. "Whether it goes anywhere remains to be seen. However, New Orleans becomes another option for Rodgers."

The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers were the other two frontrunners for Rodgers, but the former is out of that running after signing Russell Wilson, the Steelers’ starting quarterback, last season, as well as Jameis Winston this free agency period.

It was expected, then, that Rodgers would be heading to the Steel City, but he hasn’t made his intentions known just yet. The Minnesota Vikings continue to remain an option, but the organization is adamant that J.J. McCarthy, their first-round pick last season who had to miss the whole year due to injury, is their starter heading into camp.

As for the Saints, Carr’s absence for the season would leave the quarterback position up to Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener, as the depth chart reads. Rattler filled in for Carr during his injuries last year, and it didn’t work out for the 2024 fifth-round pick, as he went 0-6 in his six starts.

While Rodgers may be an option, the ninth overall pick belongs to the Saints this year, and they will be an interesting team to watch. Could they move up above other quarterback-needy teams to nab their potential quarterback of the future?

It’s worth noting that Carr has just one year left on his deal with the Saints before becoming a free agent in 2027.

Rodgers, 41, is coming off a failed tenure with the New York Jets, going 6-12 in his 18 starts with the team.

