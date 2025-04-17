Aaron Donald gets restraining order against woman he says stalks him and thinks they're married: reports

A five-year ordeal appears to be coming to a head after Aaron Donald was reportedly granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The Los Angeles Rams legend reportedly filed for the temporary restraining order against Jenelle Anwar, who has allegedly been following him since 2020.

According to The Athletic, Donald received threatening emails from Anwar five years ago and has since sent him packages and gifts while stalking him and threatening the life of his 3-year-old son.

Donald reportedly said he has never met the woman, who recently filed for dissolution of marriage last month, seeking a "settlement" of $6.5 million.

Donald has four children, two with his current wife and two others from a previous relationship.

"I fear that [her] delusions will lead to her attempting to harm me, my wife, my children, and my brother," Donald reportedly wrote.

TMZ reports that Anwar must stay at least 100 yards away from Donald and his family. She also is not permitted to contact him or have guns.

Donald, the 13th pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, retired after the 2023 season after 10 years in the league, all with the Rams. He became one of the greatest defensive players of all time, winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award three times and winning the 2022 Super Bowl.

He was a first-team All-Pro eight times in his career and made the Pro Bowl in each campaign. His 20½ sacks in 2018 led the league.

