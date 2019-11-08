Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers
Published

76ers guard Ben Simmons out 1 game with shoulder injury

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will miss Friday's game at Denver because of sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.

Simmons will sit out against Denver and will be evaluated again before Sunday's game against Charlotte. He was hurt Wednesday in Philadelphia's loss at Utah. Simmons did not play in the second half after bumping into Royce O'Neale's chest while posting up on a first-quarter play. Simmons finished with two points and two assists in 10 minutes.

The All-Star guard averaged 13.1 points and helped lead the Sixers to a 5-2 record.