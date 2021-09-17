76ers' Ben Simmons needs to translate pickup game confidence into games, retired NBA All-Star says

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has been short of defenders when it comes to his jump shot and failing to really shoot anywhere outside of the key.

Simmons was criticized harshly during the playoffs for allegedly being afraid to shoot anything other than a layup. But he did find one defender in former Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks star Joe Johnson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The seven-time All-Star told TMZ Sports on Wednesday he’s not giving up hope on Simmons just yet.

"I honestly don't think nothing's wrong with it," Johnson told the gossip website. "You see him playing pickup basketball shooting jumpers, fadeaways, threes ... so we all know it's there.

76ERS HOPING BEN SIMMONS CAN FIX HIS GAME IN THE OFFSEASON

"He just has to take that same confidence that he has in pickup and translate it into an NBA game. That's it. You're gonna miss and make shots, you can't care about the misses. He's just got to continue to take them."

Simmons is rumored to be on the trade block in the aftermath of the 76ers’ latest failed playoff run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 25-year-old is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive Team selection. He is averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game during his career. He is a career 56% shooter from the field.