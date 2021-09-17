Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers
76ers' Ben Simmons needs to translate pickup game confidence into games, retired NBA All-Star says

Ben Simmons is reportedly on trade block and may not be member of Sixers much longer

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has been short of defenders when it comes to his jump shot and failing to really shoot anywhere outside of the key.

Simmons was criticized harshly during the playoffs for allegedly being afraid to shoot anything other than a layup. But he did find one defender in former Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks star Joe Johnson.

Ben Simmons blamed a mental block on the worst free-throw shooting percentage in NBA playoff history. The 76ers head into the offseason faced with a big question - do they try and salvage Simmons or deal the former No. 1 pick?

Ben Simmons blamed a mental block on the worst free-throw shooting percentage in NBA playoff history. The 76ers head into the offseason faced with a big question - do they try and salvage Simmons or deal the former No. 1 pick? (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The seven-time All-Star told TMZ Sports on Wednesday he’s not giving up hope on Simmons just yet.

"I honestly don't think nothing's wrong with it," Johnson told the gossip website. "You see him playing pickup basketball shooting jumpers, fadeaways, threes ... so we all know it's there.

"He just has to take that same confidence that he has in pickup and translate it into an NBA game. That's it. You're gonna miss and make shots, you can't care about the misses. He's just got to continue to take them."

Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half in game six in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. 

Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half in game six in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.  (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Simmons is rumored to be on the trade block in the aftermath of the 76ers’ latest failed playoff run.

The 25-year-old is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive Team selection. He is averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game during his career. He is a career 56% shooter from the field.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com