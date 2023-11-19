49ers take down Buccaneers as Christian McCaffrey finds the end zone once more

Brock Purdy threw a 76-yard strike to Brandon Aiyuk for one of his three touchdown passes, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14 on Sunday.

Purdy also threw a 4-yard TD pass to Christian McCaffrey and a three-yarder to George Kittle to help the 49ers (7-3) post a second straight lopsided win following a three-game losing streak.

Baker Mayfield threw a TD pass for Tampa Bay (4-6), but the Bucs had no answers defensively against Purdy and the 49ers and lost for the fifth time in six games.

Purdy finished 21 for 25 for 333 yards and became the first Niners quarterback ever to post a perfect passer rating in a game with at least 20 attempts.

For the second straight week, the 49ers broke the game open with a big pass play from Purdy on the opening drive of the second half.

He connected on a 66-yarder to Kittle on the second play of the third quarter last week to help fuel a 34-3 win at Jacksonville and then topped that this week.

The Niners forced a punt by the Bucs on the opening drive of the third quarter and were backed up to their own 2 following a perfectly placed punt by Jake Camarda.

A short run by McCaffrey and a 21-yard pass to Kittle moved the ball out to the 24 and Purdy struck from there. He lofted a deep throw down the sideline to Aiyuk, who beat Jamel Dean for the catch and ran it in from there for the score that made it 20-6.

Purdy then led another scoring drive on the next possession capped by the pass to Kittle to make it a 21-point lead. The Niners held on from there, thanks in part to rookie Ji'Ayir Brown breaking up a fourth-down pass in the end zone and intercepting another throw to the end zone on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter.

BAKER VS. BOSA

The rivalry between Mayfield and Niners edge rusher Nick Bosa that dates back to college when Mayfield planted a flag at midfield at Ohio State following an Oklahoma win had some new developments.

Mayfield raised his arms triumphantly after blocking Bosa on a 6-yard end-around run by Trey Palmer. But Bosa got revenge on the next official play when he combined with Fred Warner on a sack of Mayfield that led to a lost fumble.

INJURIES

Buccaneers: Dean (foot, ankle) left the game in the third quarter after the TD by Aiyuk and didn't return. ... CB Carlton Davis (hip) and LB Lavonte David (groin) also left in the second half and didn't return.

49ers: S Talanoa Hufanga injured a knee in the second half and didn't return. He was taken to the locker room on a cart.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: Visit Indianapolis on Sunday.

49ers: Visit Seattle on Thursday night.