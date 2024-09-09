49ers star Christian McCaffrey shockingly inactive vs Jets with calf injury

In shocking fashion, the San Francisco 49ers will not have star running back Christian McCaffrey on the field for their home opener against the New York Jets on Monday night.

The 49ers posted their inactive list for the game, and McCaffrey’s calf ailment, which he’s been dealing with the last couple of weeks, still isn’t letting him go 100%.

McCaffrey was officially listed as questionable leading into "Monday Night Football" with calf and Achilles injuries. However, as NFL Network pointed out, McCaffrey had confidence that he would be playing.

Instead, backup Jordan Mason will be the starting running back against one of the toughest defenses in the league.

It’s no question McCaffrey’s loss is a big one for the 49ers despite all the talent they possess on offense. The two-time All-Pro running back had a league-high 1,459 yards rushing last season on 272 attempts with 14 rushing touchdowns, and defenses know how much of a threat he can be in the pass game as well.

McCaffrey hauled in 67 of his 83 targets from quarterback Brock Purdy for a total 564 yards and seven receiving scores as he went on to be named the AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan knows that the offense goes as McCaffrey goes, given his running abilities make defenses think twice about leaving him covered one-on-one.

That allows players like receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel as well as tight end George Kittle to get open downfield, allowing Purdy to pick his target in an explosive way.

The 49ers may still do so on Monday night, and Shanahan is one of the brightest offensive minds in the game. So, scheming his players to still get solid offensive gains and points on the board is well within the cards.

But the Jets’ defense, a group that allowed the third-least yards per game last season, not having to worry about McCaffrey is a big plus heading into a night when Aaron Rodgers gets back on the field after his 2023 Week 1 disaster at MetLife Stadium.

Mason, an undrafted rookie who signed with the 49ers in 2022, has made an appearance in 33 games in two seasons in the Bay Area, tallying 464 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns over that span.

