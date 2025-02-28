49ers quarterbacks coach, Brock Purdy's mentor, quits coaching after 3 seasons: report

For the first time in his NFL career, Brock Purdy will have a different quarterbacks coach.

The San Francisco 49ers announced their coaching staff for the 2025 season on Tuesday, and Brian Griese was not on the staff as quarterbacks coach.

The reason for Griese’s absence from the coaching staff is because he decided to end his coaching career after three seasons, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

Griese, 49, was instrumental in the 49ers drafting Purdy, as he gave the former Iowa State quarterback his top grade of all quarterbacks in the 2022 draft, despite being the last pick of the draft.

Griese and then assistant quarterbacks coach Klay Kubiak spoke with Purdy via Zoom in a pre-draft interview.

"I know that we valued the fact that Brock was selfless," Griese said via the San Francisco Chronicle. "He was humble. Relationships mattered to him. You can tell pretty quickly if a quarterback is about lifting up other people around him. Or if it’s about him."

In addition to his selflessness and leadership, Griese also thought highly of Purdy’s accuracy.

Griese nearly stepped away after his first season coaching, but after weighing family considerations, he decided to return.

Now, two seasons after initially thinking about stepping away, Griese has left the team.

Griese passed up on a head coaching interview with the New York Jets for their then-vacant head coaching position earlier this offseason, and now it makes sense as to why he skipped out on the interview.

The 49ers promoted Mick Lombardi, a senior offensive assistant with the team last year, to quarterbacks coach. Lombardi was the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator for two seasons.

Griese played in the NFL for 11 seasons, winning a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 1999. Griese also made the Pro Bowl in 2000.

Across his 11-year career, Griese had 83 career starts and was 45-38, throwing for 19,440 yards with 119 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in his career.

Following his playing career, Griese was an ESPN analyst for 12 seasons and joined the 49ers coaching staff straight from the booth.

The 49ers faltered last season, going 6-11 and last in the NFC West after making the Super Bowl the previous season.

The team will turn to Purdy to help engineer a turnaround, but the quarterback will have to do without Griese by his side.

