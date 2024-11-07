Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers player snaps on DNC after Trump's election victory: 'They're not learning'

49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper spoke out

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Bernie Sanders is right, Dems did 'abandon' the working class, says Judge Jeanine Video

Bernie Sanders is right, Dems did 'abandon' the working class, says Judge Jeanine

'The Five' co-hosts discuss post-election analysis and what went wrong for the Democratic Party. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper slammed the Democratic National Committee following Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to former President Donald Trump for the presidency.

Pepper responded to a scathing statement issued by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the wake of the general election as Fox News projected Trump’s win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taybor Pepper looks on

San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper, #46, against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 17, 2023. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

"I’m unironically getting pushed further to the left after this election cycle," Pepper wrote in a post on X. "The DNC has bungled 2 election cycles against trump, and they’re not learning. 

"If you’re not growing, you’re dying. They can’t keep running the same playbook and expecting election outcomes to change."

Sanders accused the Democratic Party of abandoning the working class as he and other lawmakers offered their own postmortem of what caused the party’s massive defeat.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well," Sanders said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Aug. 20, 2024. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WNBA STAR TAKES SWIPE AT WOMEN AFTER TRUMP ELECTION VICTORY

"While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right."

He called Harris’ campaign "disastrous" as she was thrust into the presidential race following President Biden’s last-minute decision to drop out.

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison called Sanders’ statement "straight up BS."

"Biden was the most-pro worker President of my life time- saved Union pensions, created millions of good paying jobs and even marched in a picket line and some of MVP’s plans would have fundamentally transformed the quality of life and closed the racial wealth gap for working people across this country," Harrison wrote on X. 

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison

Jaime R. Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 19, 2024 in Chicago. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"From the child tax credits, to 25k for a down payment for a house to Medicare covering the cost of senior health care in their homes. There are a lot of post election takes and this one ain’t a good one."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.