49ers player snaps on DNC after Trump's election victory: 'They're not learning'

San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper slammed the Democratic National Committee following Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to former President Donald Trump for the presidency.

Pepper responded to a scathing statement issued by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the wake of the general election as Fox News projected Trump’s win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m unironically getting pushed further to the left after this election cycle," Pepper wrote in a post on X. "The DNC has bungled 2 election cycles against trump, and they’re not learning.

"If you’re not growing, you’re dying. They can’t keep running the same playbook and expecting election outcomes to change."

Sanders accused the Democratic Party of abandoning the working class as he and other lawmakers offered their own postmortem of what caused the party’s massive defeat.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well," Sanders said.

WNBA STAR TAKES SWIPE AT WOMEN AFTER TRUMP ELECTION VICTORY

"While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right."

He called Harris’ campaign "disastrous" as she was thrust into the presidential race following President Biden’s last-minute decision to drop out.

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison called Sanders’ statement "straight up BS."

"Biden was the most-pro worker President of my life time- saved Union pensions, created millions of good paying jobs and even marched in a picket line and some of MVP’s plans would have fundamentally transformed the quality of life and closed the racial wealth gap for working people across this country," Harrison wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"From the child tax credits, to 25k for a down payment for a house to Medicare covering the cost of senior health care in their homes. There are a lot of post election takes and this one ain’t a good one."