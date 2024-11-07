Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Phoenix Mercury

WNBA star takes swipe at women after Trump election victory

Cloud had already called the country 'broken'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Democrats, media casting blame for Harris' election loss Video

Democrats, media casting blame for Harris' election loss

'The Free Press' editor Bari Weiss reacted to President-elect Donald Trump's gains with minority voters during 'America's Newsroom' and how she believes Democrats can win in future elections despite Kamala Harris' loss.

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud appeared upset about the election after Fox News projected Donald Trump to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency.

Cloud, who had already described America as "broken," took aim at women who voted in the election. Fox News Voter Analysis among nearly 120,000 respondents found that about 46% of women voted for Trump while 53% voted for Harris.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Natasha Cloud vs Sparks

July 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud (0) gestures after a three-point basket against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.  (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

"When women don’t value themselves," she wrote Wednesday on X.

She also took issue with those celebrating the Trump victory.

"The privilege of celebrating rn is exactly what’s wrong with us as people," she added. "I am truly worried about my fundamental human rights. 

"Racism, misogyny, and hatred of women are so deeply rooted into everything that is America. Until we fix the roots…it will never grow."

Natasha Cloud looks on

June 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud (0) against the Indiana Fever at Footprint Center. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports)

EX-NFL STAR ROBERT GRIFFIN III PUSHES BACK ON CRITICISM AGAINST BLACK MEN AFTER TRUMP'S ELECTION WIN

Trump wrapped up the election victory following the call for Pennsylvania and Wisconsin early Wednesday. Fox News projected that Trump would win Michigan and Alaska later in the day to add to his victory.

Trump also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, a Maine district and three Nebraska districts.

Trump in a garbage truck

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on October 30, 2024.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is nearing 300 electoral votes as of Thursday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.