WNBA star takes swipe at women after Trump election victory

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud appeared upset about the election after Fox News projected Donald Trump to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency.

Cloud, who had already described America as "broken," took aim at women who voted in the election. Fox News Voter Analysis among nearly 120,000 respondents found that about 46% of women voted for Trump while 53% voted for Harris.

"When women don’t value themselves," she wrote Wednesday on X.

She also took issue with those celebrating the Trump victory.

"The privilege of celebrating rn is exactly what’s wrong with us as people," she added. "I am truly worried about my fundamental human rights.

"Racism, misogyny, and hatred of women are so deeply rooted into everything that is America. Until we fix the roots…it will never grow."

Trump wrapped up the election victory following the call for Pennsylvania and Wisconsin early Wednesday. Fox News projected that Trump would win Michigan and Alaska later in the day to add to his victory.

Trump also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, a Maine district and three Nebraska districts.

Trump is nearing 300 electoral votes as of Thursday.