49ers’ Brock Purdy expected to resume throwing in three months following ‘successful surgery’ on elbow

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to start throwing again just in time for the 2023 season after undergoing a successful surgery on his right elbow to repair a torn UCL, the team announced Friday.

The Niners provided an update on Purdy’s condition after the rookie quarterback suffered a devastating injury to his throwing arm during the Niners' first possession of their 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery with renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister this morning," the team's statement said.

"Dr. Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy's right elbow. Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months."

The news comes several weeks after Purdy’s initial surgery was postponed due to swelling in his elbow.

While Purdy can begin throwing in three months, the expectation is that the timeline for a full recovery will be around six months.

Dr. David Altchek, attending orthopedic surgeon and co-chief emeritus of the Hospital for Special Surgery Sports Medicine Institute in New York, told Fox News Digital last month that an internal brace was a "good" option for Purdy.

"It’ll work, and he’ll be able to return. I don’t think six months is out of the question. I really don’t," he said at the time.

Purdy took over under center for the 49ers in Week 13 after Jimmy Garoppolo broke a foot against the Miami Dolphins.

With Purdy as the starter, the 49ers went 7-0 before the NFC championship game.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and Joe Morgan contributed to this report.



