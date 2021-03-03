2021 Atlantic Sun Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Atlantic Sun Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament will start March 4 and run through March 7. Eight teams will play in the tournament. The games will be played either at Jacksonville University or North Florida with the championship being played in North Florida.

There have been a limited number of people in the stands for conference games. Jacksonville was the only team not in the tournament due to the team’s own COVID issues forcing it to cancel the season.

Here is the ASUN conference tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 4 – FIRST ROUND

(1) Liberty vs. (8) Kennesaw State

(4) North Florida vs. (5) North Alabama

(3) Lipscomb vs. (6) Florida Gulf Coast

(2) Bellarmine vs. (7) Stetson

MARCH 5 – SEMIFINAL

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 7 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Spencer Rodgers, Kennesaw State: Rodgers finished second in scoring for the regular season. He was averaging 16.8 points per game for Kennesaw State.

Pedro Bradshaw, Bellarmine: Bradshaw helped Bellarmine to a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Darius McGhee, Liberty: McGhee and the Flames are the top seed in the tournament. McGhee is averaging 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He is shooting 41.4% from three-point range.

Carter Hendricksen, North Florida: Hendricksen is in the top five in scoring with 15.1 points per game. He may be the X-factor in the Ospreys’ pursuit of a tournament appearance.

Emanuel Littles, North Alabama: Littles is nearly averaging a double-double. He leads the conference in rebounding with 10.1 per game. He also has 9.3 points per game.