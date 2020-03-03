2020 Patriot League men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Patriot League men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 3 and run through March 11. The highest-seeded teams will play host to tournament games.

Each of the league’s 10 teams made the conference tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Patriot tournament.

MARCH 3 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Lehigh vs. No. 9 Loyola (MD) (7 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Bucknell vs. No. 10 Holy Cross (7 p.m. ET)

MARCH 5 – QUARTERFINAL

No. 3 Boston University vs. No. 6 Navy (7 p.m. ET)

No. 2 American vs. First Round Winner (7 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Army vs. No. 5 Lafayette (7 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Colgate vs. First Round Winner (7 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 – SEMIFINAL

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner

MARCH 11 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (7:30 p.m. ET)

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

SA’EED NELSON, AMERICAN: Sa’eed Nelson was named the Patriot League Player of the Year. He was second in the scoring with 18.4 points per game. He also finished second in assists with 4.8 per game. American finished 12-6 in conference play – good enough for second in the league.

WILL RAYMAN, COLGATE: Will Rayman was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 12.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He nearly averaged a blocked shot per game as well.

JOE PRIDGEN: HOLY CROSS: Joe Pridgen was named the Newcomer of the Year in the Patriot League. He averaged 17.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in his freshman season. He finished the regular season with 499 total points, only ranking behind C.J. McCollum and Adonal Foyle in that category.

TOMMY FUNK, ARMY: Tommy Funk received All-Patriot League First Team honors. He became the Patriot League’s career leader in assists. He averaged 6.9 assists during the regular season.

ANDREW KOSTECKA, LOYOLA (MD): Andrew Kostecka was the league’s leading scorer with 19.9 points per game. He also earned All-Patriot League First Team honors.

2019 CHAMPION

Colgate is the defending Patriot League champion. They defeated Bucknell in the championship last year.