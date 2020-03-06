2020 Mid-American Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Mid-American Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 9 and run through March 14. The first round of games takes place at the campus of the highest-seeded school. The quarterfinals through the championship is slated to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Each of the conference’s 12 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the MAC tournament.

MARCH 9 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Akron vs. No. 9 Toledo (7 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Western Michigan vs. No. 12 Bowling Green (7 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Eastern Michigan vs. No. 10 Northern Illinois (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Miami (OH) (5 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Central Michigan vs. First Round Winner (Noon ET)

No. 4 Ohio vs. First Round Winner

No. 2 Ball State vs. First Round Winner

No. 3 Kent State vs. First Round Winner

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

MICAELA KELLY, CENTRAL MICHIGAN: Micaela Kelly was the leading scorer in the Mid-American Conference during the 2019-20 regular season. She averaged 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

OSHLYNN BROWN, BALL STATE: Oshlynn Brown helped Ball State to the second-best record in the Mid-American Conference. She has been averaging 14 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

ASIAH DINGLE, KENT STATE: Asiah Dingle was one of the top players for Kent State. The Golden Flashes’ sophomore guard has been averaging 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

ERICA JOHNSON, OHIO: Erica Johnson was one of the top scorers and rebounders in the Mid-American Conference during the regular season. She averaged 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

JORDAN WALKER, WESTERN MICHIGAN: Jordan Walker was averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds during the season. She played in 29 games during the regular season.

2019 CHAMPION

Buffalo won the MAC title in 2019. The Bulls defeated Ohio, 77-61. Cierra Dillard was named tournament MVP.