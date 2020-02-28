Mid-American Conference women's basketball championship history

The Mid-American Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 12 teams, including Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

The Mid-American Conference women’s tournament begins March 9 and runs through March 14.

The conference began having tournaments in 1982.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: BUFFALO

Buffalo won the MAC title in 2019. The Bulls defeated Ohio, 77-61. Cierra Dillard was named tournament MVP.

2018: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Central Michigan beat Buffalo, 96-91, in 2018. Reyna Frost was named tournament MVP.

2017: TOLEDO

In 2017, Toledo defeated Northern Illinois 82-71. Mikaela Boyd was named tournament MVP.

2016: BUFFALO

Buffalo defeated Central Michigan, 73-71, in overtime in 2016. The Bulls’ Stephanie Reid was named tournament MVP.

IVY LEAGUE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2015: OHIO

Ohio defeated Eastern Michigan, 76-64, in 2015. Kiyanna Black was named tournament MVP.

2014: AKRON

In 2014, Akron defeated Ball State 79-68. Rachel Tecca was named tournament MVP.

2013: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Central Michigan defeated Akron, 86-68, in 2013. Crystal Bradford was named tournament MVP.

2012: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Eastern Michigan won the MAC title in 2012. They defeated Central Michigan, 72-71. Tavelyn James was named tournament MVP.

2011: BOWLING GREEN

In 2011, Bowling Green knocked off Eastern Michigan 51-46. Lauren Prochaska won a second MVP award.

2010: BOWLING GREEN

In 2010, Bowling Green defeated Toledo 51-46. Lauren Prochaska was named tournament MVP.

2009: BALL STATE

Ball State won its first MAC title in 2009, defeating Bowling Green 55-51. Tracy Pontius was named tournament MVP.

2008: MIAMI (OH)

Miami (Ohio) defeated Ohio in 2008, 67-56. Amanda Jackson was named tournament MVP.

2007: BOWLING GREEN

Bowling Green won its third straight MAC title in 2007. They defeated Ball State, 67-53. Carin Horne was named tournament MVP.

2006: BOWLING GREEN

Bowling Green repeated as MAC champions in 2006. The Falcons defeated Kent State, 67-53. Ali Mann was named tournament MVP.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2005: BOWLING GREEN

In 2005, Bowling Green won the MAC. They beat Kent State, 81-75. Kate Achter was named tournament MVP.

2004: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Eastern Michigan defeated Bowling Green, 65-56, in 2004. Ryan Coleman was named MVP.

2003: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Western Michigan defeated Ball State, 81-76, in 2003. Casey Rost was named tournament MVP.

2002: KENT STATE

Kent State defeated Ball State, 73-59, in 2002. Andrea Csaszar was named tournament MVP.

2001: TOLEDO

Toledo defeated Kent State in overtime in 2001. They won the game, 74-65. Kahli Carter was named tournament MVP.

2000: KENT STATE

Kent State defeated Toledo, 74-60. Julie Studer was named tournament MVP.

1999: TOLEDO

In 1999, Toledo won its fifth MAC title in eight years. The Rockets defeated Kent State, 65-50. Kim Knuth was named tournament MVP.

1998: KENT STATE

Kent State won its first MAC title in 1998. They defeated Toledo, 64-56. Dawn Zerman was named tournament MVP.

1997: TOLEDO

Toledo won a third consecutive title in 1997. They defeated Kent State, 88-64. Mimi Olson won the MVP.

SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1996: TOLEDO

Toledo won the MAC title in 1996, defeating Kent State 73-66. Mimi Olson was named tournament MVP.

1995: TOLEDO

In 1995, Toledo defeated Miami 79-65 in overtime. Angela Drake and Dana Drew were named Co-MVPs.

1994: BOWLING GREEN

Bowling Green repeated as champion in 1994. They defeated Toledo, 74-63. Michelle Shade was named tournament MVP.

1993: BOWLING GREEN

Bowling Green won the MAC title in 1993. The Falcons defeated Kent State, 96-68. Lori Albers was named tournament MVP.

1992: TOLEDO

In 1992, Toledo repeated as MAC champions. They defeated Kent State 78-57. Dana Drew won a second straight tournament MVP.

1991: TOLEDO

Toledo defeated Central Michigan, 93-66, in 1991. Dana Drew was named tournament MVP.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1990: BOWLING GREEN

In 1990, Bowling Green defeated Miami 84-63. Angie Bonner was named tournament MVP.

1989: BOWLING GREEN

Bowling Green won a third straight MAC title in 1989. They beat Toledo, 90-51. Paulette Backstrom was named MVP.

1988: BOWLING GREEN

Bowling Green repeated as champions in 1988. The Falcons defeated Western Michigan, 63-62. Jackie Motycka was named MVP.

1987: BOWLING GREEN

Bowling Green won its first MAC title in 1987. The Falcons defeated Central Michigan, 63-62. Stepanie Coe was named MVP.

1986: OHIO

In 1986, Ohio needed overtime to get past Central Michigan. The Bobcats won 82-85. Caroline Mast was named tournament MVP.

1985: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Western Michigan won the MAC title in 1985, defeated Central Michigan 73-63. Tracy Wells was named tournament MVP.

SEC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1984: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Central Michigan repeated as MAC champions in 1984. They defeated Toledo, 71-65. Latanag Cox was named MVP of the tournament.

1983: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Central Michigan won the MAC title in 1983. They defeated Miami, 78-73.

1982: MIAMI (OH)

Miami (OH) won the first-ever Mid-American Conference women’s basketball tournament in 1982. They defeated Northern Illinois, 58-56.