2020 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 14, taking place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Each of the conference’s 11 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the MAAC tournament.

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Niagara vs. No. 9 Saint Peter’s (9:30 a.m. ET)

No. 7 Iona vs. No. 10 Monmouth (11:30 a.m. ET)

No. 6 Siena vs. No. 11 Canisius (1:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 11 – SECOND ROUND

No. 1 Rider vs. First Round Winner (1:00 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Marist vs. First Round Winner (3:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – SECOND ROUND

No. 4 Manhattan vs. No. 5 Quinnipiac (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Fairfield vs. First Round Winner (Noon ET)

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Second Round Winner vs. Second Round Winner (11 a.m. ET)

Second Round Winner vs. Second Round Winner (1:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (11 a.m. ET)

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

STELLA JOHNSON, RIDER: Stella Johnson was a unanimous All-MAAC First Team selection. She is averaging 24.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists heading into the MAAC tournament.

REBEKAH HAND, MARIST: Rebekah Hand was also a unanimous All-MAAC First Team selection. She is averaging 18 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game heading into the MAAC tournament.

ALANA GILMER, MARIST: Alana Gilmer joined her teammate on the All-MAAC First Team list. Gilmer and Marist is the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Gilmer is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

LOU LOPEZ-SENECHAL, FAIRFIELD: Lou Lopez-Senechal is one of the top scorers in the MAAC. She is averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season.

COURTNEY WARLEY, MANHATTAN: Courtney Warley made the All-MAAC First Team. Warley is averaging 11.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Jaspers.

2019 CHAMPION

Quinnipiac won a third straight title in 2019. The Bobcats defeated Marist, 81-51. Jen Fay was the MVP for a second time.