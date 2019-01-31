15 bizarre bets involving President Trump and the Super Bowl
Over the years, the Super Bowl has become just as important for the prop bets gamblers can make as for the game itself. But with President Donald Trump set to make an appearance on CBS' pre-game coverage, prop bets this year have been taken up a notch.
In what has become an annual tradition, Trump will pre-tape an interview to be aired on "Face the Nation" with anchor Margaret Brennan, CBS News said. The previous year, Trump skipped the interview as the White House and NBC, which had the telecast, could not come to an agreement on the interview.
Americans are expected to bet a record $6 billion on this year's game, with a significant chunk bet on prop bets. Given Trump's penchant for an off-the-cuff mentality when it comes to interviews, BetDSI Sportsbook posted a number of prop bets (including several bizarre wagers) on what the president will say.
SUPER BOWL LIII: CRAZIEST PROP BETS YOU CAN MAKE
(Note: the bets only refer to CBS' pre-game telecast).
Where will the Super Bowl interview with President Trump take place? (must be in White House for action)
Map Room +150
East Room +200
Oval Office +400
State Dining Room +500
Treaty Room +600
Lincoln Sitting Room +600
White House Library +1000
Yellow Oval Room +1000
Red Room +2000
Blue Room +2000
Green Room +2000
Center Hall +2500
Roosevelt Room +2500
East Sitting Hall +3000
West Sitting Hall +3000
Vermeil Room +3000
China Room +5000
President's Bedroom +10000
Which team will President Trump pick to win?
Los Angeles Rams +1000
New England Patriots -500
No Prediction +250
Will President Trump say "Super Bowl"?
Yes -2000
No +800
Will President Trump extend White House invitation to teams during the interview?
Yes +600
No -1500
Will President Trump say "national anthem"?
Yes -150
No +120
Will President Trump say "social justice"?
Yes +800
No -2000
Will President Trump say "honor"?
Yes +200
No -300
Will President Trump say "knee"?
Yes +300
No -500
SUPER BOWL LIII: BILL BELICHICK WILL FOCUS ON TAKING AWAY ONE KEY LOS ANGELES RAMS THREAT
Will President Trump confirm he will watch the halftime show?
Yes +350
No -600
Will President Trump say "Maroon 5"?
Yes +450
No -800
Will President Trump say "make America great again"?
Yes -800
No +450
Will President Trump say "war" or "battle"?
Yes +200
No -300
Will President Trump say "state of the union"?
Yes -500
No +300
Will President Trump say "shutdown"?
Yes -1500
No +600
Will President Trump say "border wall"?
Yes -1200
No +500
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox News' Amy Lieu contributed to this report.