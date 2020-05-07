Steve Doocy's 5-Minute Beignets

Makes 32 beignets

INGREDIENTS:

?One 16.3 ounce can Pillsbury Grands! We like Flaky Layers Original Biscuits

?vegetable oil for frying

?1/2 cup granulated sugar

?1 tablespoon cinnamon

DIRECTIONS:

1) In a deep sauce pan, heat about 1 1/2 inches of vegetable oil over medium high heat.

2) As that’s heating, mix the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl.

3) Take each of the biscuits and cut them into quarters, then deep fry until golden brown on each side.

4) Remove with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain.

5) Next, one at a time roll them around in the cinnamon sugar to coat, or shake some on top.

Options: If you make these as a dessert, you can drizzle them with chocolate or caramel sauce, or add a little whipped cream or ice cream!