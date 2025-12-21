How to make the 'All-American Apple Pie' ahead of Christmas

INGREDIENTS
Pie Crust
• 3 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 tsp kosher salt
• 1½ cups Crisco
• 1 large egg
• 1 Tbsp vinegar
• 5 Tbsp ice water
• 2–3 Tbsp additional ice water (as needed)
Filling
• 6–7 Jonathan apples, peeled, cored & sliced
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 tsp cinnamon
• 1/8 tsp nutmeg
• Juice of ½ lemon
• 1 Tbsp butter, cut into small pieces
DIRECTIONS
Make the Crust
Mix flour, salt, and Crisco with a pastry blender until crumbly.
In a small bowl, mix egg, vinegar, and water. Add to flour mixture and
blend.
Add additional ice water as needed until dough holds together.
Pat into a ball and divide dough in half, wrap in plastic, and chill at least 30
minutes.
Prepare Filling
Mix sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Set aside.
Assemble Pie
Preheat oven to 425°F.