How to make the 'All-American Apple Pie' ahead of Christmas

INGREDIENTS

Pie Crust

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 tsp kosher salt

• 1½ cups Crisco

• 1 large egg

• 1 Tbsp vinegar

• 5 Tbsp ice water

• 2–3 Tbsp additional ice water (as needed)



Filling

• 6–7 Jonathan apples, peeled, cored & sliced

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• 1/8 tsp nutmeg

• Juice of ½ lemon

• 1 Tbsp butter, cut into small pieces



DIRECTIONS

Make the Crust

Mix flour, salt, and Crisco with a pastry blender until crumbly.

In a small bowl, mix egg, vinegar, and water. Add to flour mixture and

blend.

Add additional ice water as needed until dough holds together.

Pat into a ball and divide dough in half, wrap in plastic, and chill at least 30

minutes.

Prepare Filling

Mix sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Set aside.

Assemble Pie

Preheat oven to 425°F.