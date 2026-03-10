Adjustable beds are up to 54% off for Sleep Week – Layla, Bear, DreamCloud and more

Sleep Week (March 8–15) brings big savings beyond mattresses. Adjustable bed frames are deeply discounted, including $300 off Layla’s massage-equipped base and nearly $900 off Awara’s adjustable frame. Split options are also available with or without mattresses.

Original price: $1,499

Layla provides the ultimate sleeping experience with its Adjustable Base Plus. Both your head and feet lift up with the touch of a button, and massage features lull you into relaxation. The built-in USB ports charge your phone and keep all your devices within reach, plus the lights underneath your bed help guide your way at night.

Use code FOXSW15 for an extra 15% off through March 15. The code stacks with other discounts.

Original price: $1,299

The Sweet Zzz adjustable base comes with all the basics and perks you never knew you wanted. Raise your head and feet to the perfect angle or enjoy a gentle or deep-tissue massage. Soft LED lights illuminate the room enough to see, but aren’t bright enough to wake your partner. Plus, USB ports offer built-in charging for your everyday devices.

Original price: $1,631

At 54% off, the Awara adjustable bed frame offers an affordable pick. It lifts your feet or head up, which may help with heartburn. The zero-gravity setting reduces the pressure on your joints, ideal for sore hips and shoulders. Use the wireless remote to adjust positions comfortably.

Original price: $3,682

Bear’s adjustable bed deal comes with a mattress of your choice, the frame, free shipping and a 120-night free trial. The frame raises and lowers and has a zero-gravity feature that helps relieve pressure points. Quiet motors won’t disrupt your partner’s shut-eye, and at the push of a button, the frame returns to a flat position.

Original price: $1,061

Control the top and bottom of your mattress with the DreamCloud Classic adjustable bed frame, now nearly $400 off. For more intense pressure relief, hit the zero-gravity button on the included wireless remote. Preset options like anti-snore and flat settings add convenience.

Original price: $1,099.99

Compatible with most mattresses, the EGOHOME bed frame’s multiple inclines aim to improve circulation and help ease acid reflux. With a 750-pound capacity, the steel frame can hold multiple sleepers and even a few pets. The frame fits snugly in most standard bed frames, so you can hide the metal components.

Original price: $1,248

From head and foot elevation to zero gravity, the Helix adjustable base has it all. The wireless remote’s memory presets let you save your preferred bed position. Both USB-A and USB-C ports on the underside of the base keep you connected to your favorite tech devices.

Original price: $1,600

Personalize your sleep setup with the Leesa Adjustable Base Pro. It works with all of the brand’s mattresses and can help reduce snoring or acid reflux. Packed with high-tech extras like USB ports, under-bed lighting and multiple massage zones, you’ll never want to leave.

Original price: $1,631

Nectar’s adjustable base, on sale for nearly $900 off, lets you adjust the head and foot sections and control each with a wireless remote or through the app. One-touch presets shift the bed for snoring, watching TV and reading. Unwind with an ultra-quiet massage while charging your devices using the four USB ports.

Original price: $1,399

Nolah’s basic adjustable base is anything but basic. Both the top and bottom incline, while the massage motors ease stiff muscles. For added convenience, under-bed lighting and USB charging ports make it easier to see and power your devices.

Original price: $1,999

Two heavy-duty yet quiet motors make up the PlushBeds Rize Platinum. With seven programmed settings, you can read, watch TV and more. There’s also a therapeutic massager with 10 intensities and dual USB outlets that keep your electronics powered.

Original price: $1,599.99

This split king-size adjustable bed frame allows both you and your partner to customize sleeping angles. The zero-gravity mode simulates weightlessness, while the anti-snore setting potentially reduces sleep interruptions. Soft lighting under the bed and several USB ports complete the whole package.

Original price: $2,112.50

Get a mattress and a split adjustable bed frame for the price of one. The frame supports the 14-inch hybrid mattress and moves the head and feet independently. There are also five different modes, including zero gravity. Soothe your sore muscles with three different massage intensities: pulse, wave and constant. Better yet, there’s a built-in massage timer.

