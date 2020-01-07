Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Digging History
Published

Extremely rare Chinese 'Dragon Dollar' could be worth $500G at auction

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ is expected to sell for up to $500,000 when it is auctioned later this month.

The 1911 Chinese Silver Long-Whisker Dragon Dollar will be auctioned at the New York International Numismatic Convention on Jan. 17, according to auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

SUNKEN TREASURE: RARE COINS RECOVERED FROM 1857 GOLD RUSH SHIPWRECK

The extremely rare 1911 Chinese Silver Long-Whisker Dragon Dollar.

The extremely rare 1911 Chinese Silver Long-Whisker Dragon Dollar. (Stack's Bowers Galleries)

The coin, which was created at the Chinese Central Mint in Tientsin, is missing from most of the significant collections of Chinese coins, according to the auction house.

“The artistic details of this coin alone make it a stand out piece in any collection,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, in a statement. “Factor in the rarity as well and you have a collector’s piece that is seldom seen throughout the world. This will make an unparalleled addition to any collection.”

Rare coins are big business. Last year, an extremely rare half-dollar coin from 1838 was sold at auction for $504,000.

RARE ROMAN COIN DISCOVERED ON REMOTE SCOTTISH ISLAND

The coin was created at the Central Chinese Mint in 1911.

The coin was created at the Central Chinese Mint in 1911. (Stack's Bowers Galleries.)

An extremely rare 1894 dime, one of only 24 minted and once owned by former Lakers owner Jerry Buss, recently sold at auction for $1.32 million, including the buyer’s commission.

The coin is estimated to be worth up to $500,000.

The coin is estimated to be worth up to $500,000. (Stack's Bowers Galleries)

In 2016, an 1894-S dime sold for $2 million at a Florida auction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers