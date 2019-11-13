Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Digging History
Published

Rare 1838 half-dollar coin could be worth $500G at auction

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An extremely rare half-dollar coin from 1838, now valued at as much as $500,000, is set for auction this week.

The 1838-O Capped Bust half dollar is one of only nine that are known to exist, according to auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries. No more than 20 coins were made of the first issue of half dollars from the then newly-opened New Orleans Mint, it said, in a statement emailed to Fox News.

EXTREMELY RARE 1894 DIME ONCE OWNED BY JERRY BUSS SELLS FOR $1.3M

The 1838-O Capped Bust Half Dollar is one of only nine that are known to exist.

The 1838-O Capped Bust Half Dollar is one of only nine that are known to exist. (Stack's Bowers Galleries)

“This particular mint was established to produce coins of several different denominations at the time but its main focus was the 50-cent piece, which was needed to convert the flow of uneven quality Latin American silver coins into a sufficient quantity of new United States coins fit for banking and commerce,” explained Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

The gallery continued: “However, technical issues and the spread of yellow fever in the area limited production of the coin for that year and very few were struck as a result. Now, the 1838-O half dollar is one of the most sought-after coins by collectors and enthusiasts alike due to its rarity and this particular specimen is one of the finest examples available.”

The rare half dollar has been off the market since the 1980s. It will be auctioned at the Whitman Baltimore Winter Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center on Nov. 15.

SCHOOLKIDS DISCOVER 1,600-YEAR-OLD GOLD COIN

The front of the 1838-O Capped Bust Half Dollar coin. (Stack's Bowers Galleries)

The front of the 1838-O Capped Bust Half Dollar coin. (Stack's Bowers Galleries)

“This is one of those coins that every serious collector dreams about acquiring,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, in the statement. “It almost seems that it was fated to become a collector’s item from the day it was struck.”

An extremely rare 1894 dime, one of only 24 minted and once owned by former Lakers owner Jerry Buss, recently sold at auction for $1.32 million, including the buyer’s commission.

The back of the 1838-O Capped Bust Half Dollar coin. (Stack's Bowers Galleries)

The back of the 1838-O Capped Bust Half Dollar coin. (Stack's Bowers Galleries)

In 2016, an 1894-S dime sold for $2 million at a Florida auction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers