Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Digging History
Published

Extremely rare 1894 dime once owned by Jerry Buss sells for $1.3M

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Extremely rare 1894 dime expected to sell for over $1 millionVideo

Extremely rare 1894 dime expected to sell for over $1 million

One of nine 1894-S dime is headed for the auction but it will cost you.

An extremely rare 1894 dime, one of only 24 minted and once owned by former Lakers owner Jerry Buss, has sold at auction for $1.32 million, including the buyer’s commission.

Only nine of the rare 1894-S dimes are known to exist, according to the auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries. The dime was auctioned Thursday at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Chicago.

EXTREMELY RARE 1894 DIME EXPECTED TO SELL FOR OVER $1M

The 1894-S dime is one of only 24 that were minted.

The 1894-S dime is one of only 24 that were minted. (Stack's Bowers Galleries)

The coin was once owned by the late Buss, who in addition to being the former owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, was also an avid collector of rare coins.

In 2016, an 1894-S dime sold for $2 million at a Florida auction.

SCHOOLKIDS DISCOVER 1,600-YEAR-OLD GOLD COIN

Front of the 1894-S dime.

Front of the 1894-S dime. (Stack's Bowers Galleries)

A rare 1876 20-cent piece was also auctioned at the Chicago event, selling for $456,000. First issued in 1875, 20-cent coins are described by Stack’s Bowers Galleries as “a one-year wonder.”

Front of the 1894-S dime,

Front of the 1894-S dime, (Stack's Bowers Galleries)

Some 10,000 20-cent pieces were minted by the Carson City Mint in 1876 but were ordered destroyed by the government. The coin auctioned in Chicago is one of only 20 from the 10,000 minted at Carson City that escaped the melting pot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers