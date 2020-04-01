NASA finds 'cosmic homicide' in deep space

Astronomers have discovered an "intermediate-mass" black hole that they believe is the "best evidence" of a "cosmic homicide."

The research, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, shows the black hole is significantly smaller than supermassive black holes that are at the core of large galaxies but still larger than other black holes. It is believed to weigh 50,000 times the mass of the sun.

"Intermediate-mass black holes are very elusive objects, and so it is critical to carefully consider and rule out alternative explanations for each candidate," the study's lead author, Dacheng Lin, said in a statement. "That is what Hubble has allowed us to do for our candidate."

These intermediate-mass black holes are believed to the "missing link" in black hole evolution. It was discovered thanks to two X-ray observations and NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, which launched in April 1990.

Lin and the other researchers looked at the X-ray source, known as 3XMM J215022.4−055108, and found it was not in the center of a galaxy, which gave them hope it was an elusive IMBH.

"This is much more reliable than using X-ray luminosity alone as typically done before for previous IMBH candidates," Lin added. "The reason why we can use the spectral fits to estimate the IMBH mass for our object is that its spectral evolution showed that it has been in the thermal spectral state, a state commonly seen and well understood in accreting stellar-mass black holes."

