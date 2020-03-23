Stunning NASA image shows center of Milky Way

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

NASA on Monday released a gorgeous image of the center of our galaxy.

The central region of our galaxy, the Milky Way, contains an exotic collection of objects, according to the space agency.

Those objects include a supermassive black hole weighing about 4 million times the mass of the sun (called Sagittarius A*) and clouds of gas at temperatures of millions of degrees, NASA said in a statement published with the colorful photograph.

"The region around Sagittarius A* is shown in this new composite image with Chandra data (green and blue) combined with radio data (red) from the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa, which will eventually become part of the Square Kilometer Array (SKA)," according to NASA.

Neutron stars and white dwarf stars can also be seen tearing material from companion stars in the image.