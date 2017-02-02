Your Own Personal Boogie Wonderland: 5 Homes With Disco Dance Floors

next Image 1 of 3

Season 21 of "Dancing With the Stars" won't start samba-ing until September, but the star-studded cast is almost ready to be unveiled. And with the show's executives already teasing names such as Chace Crawford and Caitlyn Jenner as possible contestants, we couldn't wait to practice our own solid gold dance moves.

So, we put on our best leisure suit and journeyed back to the days of disco. Once we twirled through listings of homes for sale, we found five perfect houses to help us hop on the soul train.

Address: 8014 S Natchez Ave., Burbank, IL

Price: $229,900

Do the hustle: Tony Manero was the king of the dance floor at 2001 Odyssey, but you'll be king (or queen) of this private disco. With a mirror-paneled wet bar, rattan seating area, and private dance floor under a disco ball, the '70s are staying alive in this finished basement.

Address: 11080 Abbotts Station Dr, Duluth, GA

Price: $630,000

Do the hustle: This converted basement has everything you need to shake your groove thing, with or without the platform shoes. Start your evening at the swanky purple bar, and then head through the beaded curtain to the VIP poker lounge. We suggest returning to the disco stage for a last dance with Donna Summer.

Address: 10206 Wesley Chapel Rd, Marshall, VA

Price: $1,200,000

Do the hustle: Play that funky music right. With mood lighting, a disco ball, and a DJ booth with storage space for vinyl, the entertainment room in this Colonial Revival will make any dancing queen proud.

Address: 30690 Oakleaf Ln, Franklin Vlg, MI

Price: $1,675,000

Do the hustle: If you love the nightlife and you love to boogie, put on your dancing shoes and head over to this Colonial. The disco room has mirrored walls, an elevated dance floor, hypnotic lighting, and a DJ booth.

Address: 105 Hix Ave, Rye, NY

Price: $2,595,000

Do the hustle: With a hardwood dance floor, wall murals of dancers, and a star-studded ceiling, you could start your own Soul Train line in this home. Ow! Love to love your disco room, baby!