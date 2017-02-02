WNBA All-Star Swin Cash Is Selling Her Michigan Condo for $440K

next Image 1 of 3

Swin Cash has scored major victories in her 14-year career in the WNBA. She led the Detroit Shock to its first WNBA title in 2003 and then picked up additional championship rings in 2006 and 2010. Now the high-scoring forward (currently playing for the New York Liberty) is hoping to score big off the court.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has listed her three-bedroom condo in Rochester Hills, MI, for $439,900.

The condo is surprisingly modest for a four-time WNBA All-Star, but it's stocked with many features. The two-story family room is anchored by a fireplace and large windows. The kitchen, while on the small side, has granite countertops and a full range of stainless-steel appliances.

Upstairs, the master suite has an impressive walk-in closet with wall-to-wall cubbies, hanging rods, and drawers to keep things organized.

Cash is no stranger to off-court success. The New York Liberty forward recently married her longtime boyfriend, Steve Canal. A successful sale of her Michigan condo would make for an even sweeter story.