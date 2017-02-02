Whatcha Gonna Do: 'COPS' Co-creator Malcolm Barbour Is Selling Desert Mansion

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

If you purchase this luxe mansion, the only people comin' for you will be attending dinner parties and charity events. Situated on 3 lush acres in Rancho Mirage, CA, the 10,495-square-foot estate belonging to "COPS" co-creator Malcolm Barbour is just waiting to be picked up for $6.25 million.

The six-bedroom Mediterranean-style house is a sprawling affair. To get inside you'll have to make it past the driveway and then cross a bridge -- presumably there to keep the bad boys away.

This place is far from the well-worn back seat of a squad car. Letting the light in is a rotunda-style ceiling with windows, and walls of glass in the back. With a floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace and numerous chandeliers, sweaty, shirtless perps need not apply.

Built in 2002, the home features a patio framed by a swimming pool, which includes a swim-up wet bar.

While we don't think this property is guilty, it's been serving time on the market since October 2014. Maybe a buyer will bail it out this fall.